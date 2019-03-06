JUST IN
World Bank to give Rs 2,200 cr for Andhra healthcare project

IANS  |  Amaravati 

The World Bank will provide Rs 2,200-crore loan to Andhra Pradesh for a project aimed at strengthening the state's overall healthcare systems.

The Central and state governments and the World Bank on Wednesday signed the loan agreement for a $328-million project to improve the quality and responsiveness of public health services and increasing access of population to an expanded package of primary health services.

The AP Health Systems Strengthening Project (APHSSP) will be implemented in the state with a focus on improved quality of care, improved responsiveness of public health services and increased access to an expanded package of primary health services, said the state government.

The $328-million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has a six-year grace period, and a maturity of 29 years and 6 months.

The agreement was signed by Bandana Preyashi, Director - MI, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India; Poonam Malakondiah, Special Chief Secretary to the government, Health Medical & Family Welfare Department, State Project Director, APHSSP, Government of Andhra Pradesh; and Mohini Kak and Kari L. Hurt, representatives of the World Bank India.

