World Bank to give Rs 2,200 cr for Andhra healthcare project

-
ALSO READ
Over 100 organisations denounce Philip Morris' attempt to "infiltrate WHO policymaking"
Global health leaders adopt 'Delhi Declaration' on digital health
UN health agency: Rising misconduct reports are 'positive'
Partners' Forum: Attendees pledge to drive progress by strengthening, expanding health systems
Strengthen emergency medical teams to be better prepared for public health emergencies: WHO
-
The World Bank will provide Rs 2,200-crore loan to Andhra Pradesh for a project aimed at strengthening the state's overall healthcare systems.
The Central and state governments and the World Bank on Wednesday signed the loan agreement for a $328-million project to improve the quality and responsiveness of public health services and increasing access of population to an expanded package of primary health services.
The AP Health Systems Strengthening Project (APHSSP) will be implemented in the state with a focus on improved quality of care, improved responsiveness of public health services and increased access to an expanded package of primary health services, said the state government.
The $328-million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has a six-year grace period, and a maturity of 29 years and 6 months.
The agreement was signed by Bandana Preyashi, Director - MI, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India; Poonam Malakondiah, Special Chief Secretary to the government, Health Medical & Family Welfare Department, State Project Director, APHSSP, Government of Andhra Pradesh; and Mohini Kak and Kari L. Hurt, representatives of the World Bank India.
--IANS
ms/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU