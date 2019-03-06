World Bank to give Rs 2,200 cr for Andhra healthcare project

The will provide Rs 2,200-crore loan to for a project aimed at strengthening the state's

The Central and state governments and the on Wednesday signed the loan agreement for a $328-million project to improve the quality and responsiveness of public services and increasing access of population to an expanded package of primary services.

The AP Systems Strengthening Project (APHSSP) will be implemented in the state with a focus on improved quality of care, improved responsiveness of services and increased access to an expanded package of primary health services, said the

The $328-million loan from the (IBRD) has a six-year grace period, and a maturity of 29 years and 6 months.

The agreement was signed by Bandana Preyashi, - MI, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India; Poonam Malakondiah, to the government, Health Medical & Family Welfare Department, State Project Director, APHSSP, Government of Andhra Pradesh; and and Kari L. Hurt, representatives of the

