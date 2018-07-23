Air hostess suicide case: HC grants interim protection to in-laws

The High Court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to the in-laws of an who fell to her death from her south home.

Last week, the Police arrested deceased Anissia Batra's husband

Justice granted interim protection to Mayank Singhvi's parents and his wife till August 2, the next date of hearing.

The court also asked the police to file a status report on the plea of the Singhvi couple seeking anticipatory bail.

Anissia Batra's family has alleged that it was a case of murder even as police registered a suicide case on July 15.

The 39-year-old had fallen off the terrace of her home in Panchsheel Park in Hauz Khas area on July 13.

The FIR said the woman was assaulted ever since her marriage in February 2016.

