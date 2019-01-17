Airbus delivers India's first ACH145 helicopter

Airbus' ACH145 twin-engine helicopter has entered into India's private and business aviation market, a fully customised version being developed to Adar Poonawalla, of Serum Institute of India, the world's largest by doses.

Corporate Helicopters (ACH), which made the delivery, is the dedicated private and business aviation helicopter brand of Helicopters.

--IANS

rv/mag/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)