Airbus delivers India's first ACH145 helicopter

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Aerospace major Airbus' ACH145 twin-engine helicopter has entered into India's private and business aviation market, a fully customised version being developed to Adar Poonawalla, CEO and Executive Director of Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by doses.

Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH), which made the delivery, is the dedicated private and business aviation helicopter brand of Airbus Helicopters.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 19:56 IST

