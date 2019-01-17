Reliance Jio Q3 standalone net profit up 65%

Telecom Reliance Infocomm on Thursday reported a 65 per cent increase in its standalone net profit for the October-December 2018 period.

Its standalone net profit stood at Rs 831 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2018-19, against Rs 504 crore reported in October-December 2017-18, the company said in a statement.

Reliance Jio's operating revenue during the period under review stood at Rs 10,383 crore, 50.9 per cent higher than the Rs 6,879 crore earned during the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Its subscriber base as of December 31, 2018 was 280.01 million.

" has sustained its pace of underlying subscriber additions with net addition during the quarter of 27.9 million (as against previous four-quarter average of 28.4 million)," said the statement.

Further, average data consumption per user per month was 10.8 GB and average voice consumption was recorded at 794 minutes per user per month. Video consumption drove most of the usage, increasing to 460 crore hours per month, it said.

