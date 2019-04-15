JUST IN
Business Standard

Airtel, Cisco to offer advanced connectivity solutions

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Telecommunications services provider Bharti Airtel and Cisco on Monday announced a partnership to offer advanced networking and connectivity solutions to enterprise and Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) customers in India.

Under the collaboration, Airtel will offer Managed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) services in collaboration with the US-based technology conglomerate.

"Airtel is well positioned to offer next-gen digitisation solutions to enterprise customers in India and meet the quality of service expectations. We are excited to partner with Airtel. This highlights Airtel's commitment to offering a flexible and reliable digitisation and collaboration solutions to customers," Sameer Garde, President, Cisco India and Saarc, said in a statement.

Built on the Cisco-Viptela platform, Airtel's Managed SD-WAN service would provide real-time analytics and in-built security. This solution will have a centralised policy and a management controller that will provide customers with a clear view of data flows across their networks and enable them to optimise data traffic.

"Digital India has opened up a huge residual opportunity to help businesses in their digital transformation journey and achieve the next level of growth," Ajay Chitkara, CEO-Airtel Business said.

First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 14:54 IST

