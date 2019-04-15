Honor 20 series set for London launch on May 21

Chinese maker and Huawei's sub-brand on Monday announced to launch a new " 20 series" globally at a event on May 21.

There will be a couple of industry-first across price-ranges, and will hit the market later, the company informed.

20 series is the successor to the Honor 10 series. The series may include Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20A, Honor 20C and Honor 20X, according to

Honor 20 will be a flagship phone with the

Reports say that the device will have a triple rear camera setup, including a massive 48MP primary sensor, 20MP secondary sensor and another 8MP sensor.

"It will have a 32MP selfie camera, a 3,650mAh battery and run 9 Pie out of the box. There is no info on the Honor 20 Pro but we expect a bigger display, a bigger battery, and a different camera configuration," reports GizmoChina.

In March, Honor launched a 3GB RAM+32GB internal storage variant of its recently launched "10 Lite" for Rs 11,999 in

Powered by the 710 chipset and 3,400mAh battery, the features a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera set-up and a 24MP (AI) selfie camera packed in a dewdrop display.

Earlier in January, the company launched the smartphone with the base 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant costing Rs 13,999 and the 6GB RAM+64GB storage model priced Rs 17,999.

