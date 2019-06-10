Airtel deploys LTE 900 technology to boost 4G in Delhi-NCR

Aiming to enhance indoor network experience for Airtel customers, telecom on Monday announced it has upgraded its mobile network in Delhi- with the deployment of 900 on the 900 spectrum.

"As we introduce LTE-900, we will further step up our indoor network coverage. It will enable high speed connectivity and HD quality VoLTE calling for our customers in Delhi," Vani Venkatesh, CEO-Delhi-NCR, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

Given the high propagation and reach of the 900 spectrum, it would result in wider availability of network across -- one of the largest and most dense telecom markets in the country.

As part of its network transformation programme, the telecom has been deploying such as pre-5G Massive MIMO and Carrier Aggregation to enhance network capacity over existing spectrum.

The firm uses a mix of 2,300 Mhz, 1,800 Mhz, 2,100 and 900 Mhz spectrum bands to deliver network experience to its users.

--IANS

