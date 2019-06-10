Tesla owners protest outside European factory

In a bizarre incident, several Model 3 owners protested and blocked the entrance of the company's factory located in Tilburg, the Netherlands, over the Electric Vehicle (EV) maker reducing the price of the Model 3 since its launch in

"Today I participated in the so-called 'Red vests action against Tesla' at the Factory & in Tilburg," the Electrek quoted one of he protesters as saying on Monday.

"Together with 10 other Model 3 owners from the and Belgium, and with interest from the media, we have tried to get attention in a positive way with the aim of motivating to fulfill its agreements and to get long-paid AP & FSD functions activated."

The owner who was quoted claimed that the EV maker reduced the price of his Model 3 configuration by 5 per cent just a few hours after he ordered it.

The protesters organised the protest at the factory and 11 Tesla owners joined in.

Earlier this year, several Tesla owners protested over drastic price cuts by the EV maker.

At the time, it was mostly about the Model S and Model X price drop.

