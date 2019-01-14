Airtel to provide digital experience to Kumbh Mela visitors

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday announced that it would roll out digital features for Kumbh Mela visitors such as virtual reality, online streaming of events and better internet connectivity.
The annual event at Prayagraj (previously Allahabad) in Uttar Pradesh would take place during January 15-March 4, 2019.
Airtel smartphone customers would also be able to stream the proceedings of the event on the Airtel TV app.
"A special channel, dedicated to Kumbh Mela 2019, has been created to on the Airtel TV app to bring all the action excitement from the event to the smartphone screen", the company said in a statement.
Airtel has tied up with VR Devotee, a devotional content provider, to bring this exclusive content to Airtel TV app, it said.
The company would also boost its mobile network at the venue.
"It will be deploying state-of-the-art Massive MIMO technology at the venue to massively enhance its network capacity. Massive MIMO, a pre-5G technology, expands network capacity by five to seven times over the same spectrum and helps a large number of concurrent users to enjoy a seamless high speed data experience," it said.
In partnership with VR Devotee, Airtel has also set up special kiosks at the venue to offer Virtual Reality based immersive experience to visitors.
