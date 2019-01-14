Bodies of 16 puppies found in Kolkata hospital, video surfaces of 2 women beating them

Hospital garbage bags containing 16 dead puppies and a dog with signs of severe torture were recovered near a medical college in Kolkata, police said on Monday.

"The incident took place on Sunday and an FIR has been filed against unknown persons," an of station said.

A video later surfaced on where two women were seen beating the puppies near the hostel building of & Hospital.

The video has been captured by the students of Dr. and Hospital which is the opposite building.

"Yesterday we heard some noises thinking it to be a quarrel between hostel inmates. Later we opened the window to check when we saw two women standing with a stick and some puppies running around. One woman was hitting a when the other woman carried one away," Mainak Das, a dental college student who witnessed the incident said.

According to Das, the women said the puppies disturbed them a lot.

Some of the onlookers also claimed that one of the woman 'was wearing surgical gloves' but they don't really know who these women were.

A hospital employee who had first noticed the puppies in the dump yard on Sunday said the dog made desperate sound and was found tied in three garbage bags used in hospitals. They had been subjected to brutal torture.

