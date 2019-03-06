Ajax knock holders Real Madrid out of Champions League

thrashed Real 4-1 to win their round-of-16 tie 5-3 on aggregate and end the Spanish giants' quest to win Europe's elite club competition for a fourth consecutive year.

After hoisting the trophy a record 13 times, Real find themselves eliminated from the tournament in the knockout stage for the first time since 2010, reports news.

And for the third time in just seven days, they lost a decisive contest on their home ground at the here on Tuesday -- a trio of defeats that doom the club to end the 2018-2019 campaign without a trophy.

Already out of the del Rey and the title race after last week's successive losses here to arch rivals Barcelona, Real saw their remaining chance for glory destroyed by Ajax, whose last trip to the quarter-finals was 16 years ago.

The three-time holders started the night leading 2-1 after winning the first leg in Amsterdam, but Real Madrid were without Sergio Ramos, who had to watch from the stands after being suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards.

The hosts had a chance to increase their advantage in the early going, yet Casemiro's shot bounced harmlessly off the cross-bar.

On a subsequent Real Madrid attack, went to ground in the area, confident of winning a penalty, only to spur an counter that culminated with beating to even the aggregate score at 2-2 in the 7th minute.

Vinicius Junior, the man the Blancos have come to count on for the offensive spark, was energetic as always, yet lacked in precision in the final third.

Kroos and failed to exploit chances and struck again in the 18th minute, when scored off a spectacular play by to put the Dutch side ahead 3-2 overall.

Real Madrid suffered another blow when left with an in the 29th minute, to be replaced by And the gloom deepened in the 36th minute with the departure of Vinicius following a rough tackle by Noussair Mazraoui.

Bale and Marco Asensio, who came on for Vinicius, tried to spur a rally and the Welshman put a shot on target, though he was denied by the post.

At the other end of the pitch, Courtois made two solid stops against Ziyech to keep the Blancos in the contest heading into half-time.

The hosts were on fire to start the second half. Asensio tried his luck and came close on successive occasions, the second with a dazzling bicycle kick that paralyzed the Ajax defence.

But Tadic scored in the 62nd minute to give Ajax a two-goal cushion.

The referee spent four minutes consulting with the before upholding the goal. The scrutiny was directed at Mazraoui's successful challenge against on the Real Madrid goal-line, as the Madrid players claimed that the ball went out of play before reaching Tadic.

Asensio stirred the 76,000 Blancos supporters with a goal in the 70th minute that narrowed the deficit, but a rare blunder by Courtois set up an easy goal for Schöne in the 72nd to settle the tie.

