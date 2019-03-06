Tolima upset Atletico Paranaense in Copa Libertadores clash

Colombian club upset Brazil's Atletico Paranaense 1-0 thanks to a goal by left-back in a Group G match on the opening day of the 2019 Copa Libertadores, South America's club tournament.

Playing at their home ground, the here on Tuesday, the Colombians edged past the 2018 Copa Sudamericana champions in a closely fought match thanks to a goal from Banguero, who knocked in a rebound from Paranaense goalkeeper after a header from an in-swinging free kick.

The first few minutes of the match saw the Brazilians dominate midfield as they tried to dictate play through keeping possession, although they did not trouble the goalkeeper Alvaro Montero, reports news.

The visitors tried to generate some opportunities, especially on the left flank with the help of left-back Renan Lodi, who was one of the key players in Paranaense's attack.

But the hosts stood firm and came into the match thanks to the midfield duo of and who started to make inroads into the opposition's defence.

The first clear goal scoring opportunity came when winger sent a cross inside the penalty box to Luis Gonzalez, whose shot was blocked by the Paranaense keeper.

Tolima - inspired by returning to after a six year hiatus - took the lead in the 29th minute when tried to clear a header by from Gonzalez's free kick and Banguero scored on the rebound from inside the six yard box.

The Colombians remained disciplined and managed to keep a clean sheet by half time despite efforts by Paranaense forwards and Nikao.

The Brazilians again dominated the possession in the beginning of the second half and looked dangerous when Rony ran in from the right flank and sent in a pass to Montero, whose shot rebounded off Tolima defender and hit the goalpost.

Despite Paranaense enjoying most of the ball, the hosts created some good chances on the counterattack as the midfield tried to find Gonzalez, Albornoz or Perez through long balls.

Paranaense were also forced to resort to medium-range shots thanks to a solid Tolima defence, but the attempts by Lodi, and did not yield an equalizer.

In the end, the Colombians managed to hold on to their lead despite the regular Paranaense attacks to earn three points to open their account in the tournament.

Tolima will visit Argentina's Boca Juniors on March 12 for their next match while Paranaense will host Bolivia's on March 14 for their second Group G match.

