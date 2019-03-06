Tottenham beat Dortmund to reach Champions League quarterfinals

Tottenham Hotspur defeated 1-0 here in the second leg of their knockout stage tie to win 4-0 on aggregate and advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in eight years.

After prevailing 3-0 in the first leg at London's Wembley Stadium, Spurs were content to concentrate on defending against a side with plenty of talented attackers on Tuesday, reports news.

The hosts enjoyed a 65 per cent to 35 per cent edge on possession and outshot the English club 19-5, putting seven of those strikes on target compared to their opponent's one.

But when your striker is Harry Kane, sometimes one shot on target is enough.

Despite playing most of the night in the visitors' end, Dortmund's first quality chance of the night came only in the 21st minute but Marco Reus' effort did not unduly trouble Spurs

The international was tested twice in quick succession by l and deflected a Mario Götze strike for a corner in the 34th minute, three minutes before stopping Jadon Sancho.

Amid the offensive flurry, Heung-min Son came closest to threatening for Tottenham in the first half with a foray on the counter in the 31st minute.

Just four minutes after the re-start, however, Kane converted a pass from to make it 4-0 on aggregate and leave Dortmund with the daunting task of scoring five goals to win.

Kane's goal appeared to leave the home team stunned, while boosting Tottenham's confidence.

Dortmund made a double substitution in the 62nd minute, replacing with Chelsea-bound and swapping for

But the changes failed to spark the Dortmund attack and Favre's decision to pull Reus off the pitch with 15 minutes left was seen as a signal of resignation.

Progressing in the may help to ease the pressure on the Spurs and their coach, Mauricio Pochettino, following a string of poor results in the that knocked the club out of the title race.

For Favre, the setback in comes amid struggles at home that have seen into a tie with Bayern Munich for first place in the

