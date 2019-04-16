Akali Dal sees conspiracy in demand for reinstating IGP

The (SAD) on Tuesday said the "joint conspiracy" of the Congress, the and the PEP to politicize the police action at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura has been exposed with all three parties approaching the to undo the transfer of senior Kunwar Vijay Pratap, a member of the special investigation team.

While claiming that the transfer of the of Police had been done by the poll panel "on merit after examination of all facts of the case", Senior Vice accused the of again lying that the SIT investigation into the police firing had been stopped.

"The truth is that only one member of the SIT, Kunwar Vijay Pratap, had been transferred because he had violated the Code of Conduct by giving a political interview on the issue. No investigation is stopped due to implementation of Code of Conduct," he said in a statement here.

Cheema said that the Congress, in league with the (AAP) and (PEP), "had conspired to further politicize the inquiry into the police action and were now feeling frustrated that they had been thwarted from implementing these nefarious goals".

"This is why representatives of all three parties collected together under the leadership of to put pressure on the EC to take back its earlier decision on IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap," he alleged.

The leader said it was unfortunate that the IG was also politicizing an issue which involved violation of the Code of Conduct. He said the filed a complaint against the for participating in a political interview.

"This complaint has nothing to do with the investigation being conducted by SIT which has other members in the investigation team," he said, adding the and other parties were deliberately trying to mislead the people on this issue.

