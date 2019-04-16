Nagaland: Seven NPF legislators suspended

The opposition Naga People's Front (NPF) of Nagaland on Tuesday suspended seven of its legislators from both primary and active membership for extending support to outgoing Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) MP Tokheho Yepthomi in the April 11 Lok Sabha polls.
The seven rebel NPF legislators -- Kejong Chang, E.E. Pangteang, Eshak Konyak, C.L. John, B.S. Nganlang, N. Thongwang Konyak and Toyang Chang -- had campaigned for Yepthomi despite show-cause notices issued to them.
NPF Supremo Shurhozelie Liezietsu said the rebel legislators will be bound by the whip of the NPF on the floor of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly as per the existing law and judicial decisions of the Supreme Court.
Though the seven legislators demanded withdrawal of the show-cause notices, Liezietsu said the legislators instead of expressing remorse for not adhering to the party's collective decision and directive, they continuously associated themselves with the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government and NDPP nominee in the just-concluded elections, which is a clear proof beyond reasonable doubt that amounts to voluntarily giving up their NPF's membership.
Yepthomi -- who was the joint candidate of the ruling NDPP-led PDA, which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) and an Independent -- is seeking a re-election from the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland.
The NPF, which did not field its candidate, had supported former Chief Minister and Congress candidate K.L. Chishi.
Nagaland recorded an overall 83.12 per cent voter turnout.
