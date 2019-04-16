Nagaland: Seven NPF legislators suspended

The opposition (NPF) of on Tuesday suspended seven of its legislators from and active membership for extending support to outgoing (NDPP) Yepthomi in the April 11 polls.

The seven rebel legislators -- Kejong Chang, E.E. Pangteang, Eshak Konyak, C.L. John, B.S. Nganlang, N. Thongwang Konyak and Toyang Chang -- had campaigned for Yepthomi despite show-cause notices issued to them.

Supremo Shurhozelie Liezietsu said the rebel legislators will be bound by the of the on the floor of the Legislative Assembly as per the existing law and judicial decisions of the

Though the seven legislators demanded withdrawal of the show-cause notices, Liezietsu said the legislators instead of expressing remorse for not adhering to the party's collective decision and directive, they continuously associated themselves with the ruling People's government and NDPP nominee in the just-concluded elections, which is a clear proof beyond reasonable doubt that amounts to voluntarily giving up their NPF's membership.

Yepthomi -- who was the of the ruling NDPP-led PDA, which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), (United) and an Independent -- is seeking a re-election from the lone seat in

The NPF, which did not field its candidate, had supported former and candidate

Nagaland recorded an overall 83.12 per cent voter turnout.

--IANS

rrk/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)