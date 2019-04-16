Himachal Congress leader booked for Facebook post

-
Himachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday booked a Congress leader for his remarks inciting violence against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Satpal Singh Satti.
The FIR came hours after a similar criminal case was registered against Satti for allegedly making an obscene slur against Congress President Rahul Gandhi while addressing an election meeting in Nalagarh's Ramshehar town in Solan district on Saturday. The Chief Electoral Officer also issued a notice to Satti asking for a reply within 24 hours.
Una Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Dhawan told reporters that an FIR had been registered against Dharamsala-based advocate and Congress leader Vinay Sharma for a Facebook post announcing a "reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who cuts off Satti's tongue.
The ruling BJP had approached the state Election Commission demanding a criminal case against Vinay Sharma. "It is shameful that the Congress is stooping this low and even threatening bodily harm to the BJP leadership," the party said.
Chief Electoral Officer Devesh Kumar said the District Election Officer of Kangra had been directed to thoroughly probe the case and submit a report immediately.
