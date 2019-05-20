Akbar cross examined in defamation case against Ramani

-
The cross examination of former Union Minister M.J. Akbar continued on Monday in connection with a defamation case filed by him against journalist Priya Ramani.
The hearing which is still on saw heated exchange of arguments between two senior advocates -- Akbar's counsel Geeta Luthra and Ramani's Counsel Rebecca John -- as Luthra objected many questions asked by John.
The hearing was taking place before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal.
--IANS
ak/nks/pg
