Akbar cross examined in defamation case against Ramani

The cross examination of former Union M.J. continued on Monday in connection with a case filed by him against

The hearing which is still on saw heated exchange of arguments between two senior advocates -- Akbar's and Ramani's -- as Luthra objected many questions asked by John.

The hearing was taking place before

--IANS

ak/nks/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)