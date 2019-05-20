JUST IN
Akbar cross examined in defamation case against Ramani

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The cross examination of former Union Minister M.J. Akbar continued on Monday in connection with a defamation case filed by him against journalist Priya Ramani.

The hearing which is still on saw heated exchange of arguments between two senior advocates -- Akbar's counsel Geeta Luthra and Ramani's Counsel Rebecca John -- as Luthra objected many questions asked by John.

The hearing was taking place before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 13:08 IST

