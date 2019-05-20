Centre moves Supreme Court on retrospective effect of Black Money law

-
The Centre on Monday moved the Supreme Court on the applicability of the Black Money law after the Delhi High Court had stayed proceedings against advocate Gautam Khaitan over questions on the retrospective effect of the 2016 legislation.
Khaitan is an accused in the VVIP chopper deal scam.
The court agreed to hear the matter on Tuesday.
