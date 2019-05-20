JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Immigration-Law-Rights

Real Madrid bids farewell to Keylor Navas

Business Standard

Centre moves Supreme Court on retrospective effect of Black Money law

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Centre on Monday moved the Supreme Court on the applicability of the Black Money law after the Delhi High Court had stayed proceedings against advocate Gautam Khaitan over questions on the retrospective effect of the 2016 legislation.

Khaitan is an accused in the VVIP chopper deal scam.

The court agreed to hear the matter on Tuesday.

--IANS

ss/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 12:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements