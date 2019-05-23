Akhil hopes to continue podium run in 24H Series

India's Akhil Rabindra will be racing for his team Pro Sport Performance, in the third race of the 2019 24H Series -- European Championship at the 12th Brno Circuit, Czechia on May 24-25.
The Bengaluru born racer, and the only Asian to seal an Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy spot will be driving the Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 car along with teammates Rodrigue Gillion andNico Verdonck this weekend.
"I'm excited for my third round of the 24 hour series here in Brno. It's a country and track I have never been to before. The track is very interesting with a lot of long and fast corners. We have a good team and teammates and looking forward to finishing on the podium," Akhil said ahead of the race.
After the podium finish in the last two races in Mugello Circuit, Italy (2nd Position) and 12th Spa Circuit Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium (1st Position), Akhil is looking forward for the top spot in the third race of the 24H Series -- European Championship 2019.
The series will see a total of 30 teams with representation from 4 drivers at 24H Series -- European Championship this weekend. The qualifying race and Race 1 would be held on May 24 and Race 2 on May 25, for 50 minutes respectively. In the last race in Belgium, Akhil along with his teammates Gillion, Verdonck (Belgium) and Michael Munemann (England) drove the #1 Vantage GT4 to first position in the SP3 class.--IANS
