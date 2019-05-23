Akhil hopes to continue podium run in 24H Series

India's will be racing for his team Pro Sport Performance, in the third race of the 2019 -- European Championship at the 12th Circuit, on May 24-25.

The Bengaluru born racer, and the only Asian to seal an Aston spot will be driving the Vantage AMR GT4 car along with teammates Rodrigue Gillion andNico Verdonck this weekend.

"I'm excited for my third round of the 24 hour series here in It's a country and track I have never been to before. The track is very interesting with a lot of long and fast corners. We have a good team and teammates and looking forward to finishing on the podium," Akhil said ahead of the race.

After the podium finish in the last two races in Mugello Circuit, (2nd Position) and 12th Spa Circuit Spa-Francorchamps, (1st Position), Akhil is looking forward for the top spot in the third race of the -- European Championship 2019.

The series will see a total of 30 teams with representation from 4 drivers at 24H Series -- European Championship this weekend. The qualifying race and Race 1 would be held on May 24 and Race 2 on May 25, for 50 minutes respectively. In the last race in Belgium, Akhil along with his teammates Gillion, Verdonck (Belgium) and (England) drove the #1 Vantage GT4 to first position in the SP3 class.--IANS

