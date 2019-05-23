Ashwin set for county stint with Nottinghamshire

Indian off-spinner will join Nottinghamshire for the second half of season.

Ashwin's Nottinghamshire stint will be his second in county after featuring in four matches for in 2017.

The off-spinning all-rounder, who will take over as from at the end of June, is expected to feature in six of the final seven red ball matches, said the club in a

"I'm really looking forward to joining up with Nottinghamshire, to playing at an iconic venue like and hopefully contributing to some victories," said

"I enjoyed my previous stint in England with It's a good, competitive standard of over there and I can't wait to get started," he added.

Ashwin's stint will start at home against Essex on June 30, followed by matches against and

However, he will miss the trip to to face Yorkshire due to international commitments with India, but is expected to return to face Kent, and in the final three matches of the season.

is India's fourth leading wicket taker in Test cricket having claimed 342 scalps at an average of 25.43, including 26 five-wicket hauls. The 32-year-old has also amassed 2,361 runs at an average of 29.14 in his 65 Test matches to date, with a career-best of 124 coming against the in 2013.

