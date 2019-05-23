IOA's Batra, 9 others proposed for IOC membership

-
Narinder Batra, president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), has been proposed to be elected as member of the International Olympic Committee by the IOC executive board.
Nine other candidates have also been proposed to become IOC members. The list, however, omits the likes of athletics supremo Sebastian Coe and FIFA head Gianni Infantino. The vote for selection will be held in Lausanne on June 26.
Seven of the 10 proposed names are individual members and three candidates linked to National Olympic Committee (NOC) or a Continental Association of NOCs.
IOC President Thomas Bach said, "IOC members are representatives of IOC in their respective countries, where they promote olympism and its values. These 10 new members proposed have different backgrounds, but they all have a great passion for and knowledge of the Olympic and sports movement, which will help their mission and will be beneficial for the movement."
New proposed members are Ntsama Assembe Celestine Odette Epse Engoulou (Cameroon), Spyros Capralos (Greece), Laura Chinchilla (Costa Rica), Matlohang Moiloa-Ramoqopo (Lesotho), Filomena Maria Spencer Africano Fortes (Cape Verde), Tidjane Thiam (Ivory Coast), Erick Thohir (indonesia), Narinder Dhruv Batra (India), Mustapha Berraf (Algeria) and Kee Heung Lee (South Korea).
