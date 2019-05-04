Akshay's eligibility for National Award questioned

Kumar, who said he has Canadian citizenship, was questioned on about winning the National Award. However, filmmaker Dholakia supported the and said that "foreign nationals can get National Awards"

On Saturday, several users including National award-winning questioned on being a National Award-winner.

Asrani tweeted: "Are Canadian citizens eligible for India's National Awards? The year (2016) won 'Best Actor', we were expecting to win for 'Aligarh'. If the jury/ministry has made an error in Kumar's case, will there be a revote."

However following the rulebook of the Directorate of Film Festivals, the organisation that presents the National Film Awards, under the section of eligibility of a candidate it reads: "Film professionals and technicians of foreign origin can also be considered for awards."

Filmmaker Dholakia, who has also been part of the jury of earlier, took to to clarify the matter.

Sharing a screenshot of the rulebook, he wrote: " -- foreign nationals can get National Awards. it's legal, legit and by the books have been on the jury (not for this one) and so found out from an official who sent me this."

Akshay was honoured with the "Best Award" for "Rustom" in 2016.

Earlier this week, the "Khiladi" star faced flak on after he interviewed He was also criticised for talking about patriotism despite not being an Indian citizen.

On Friday, expressing his disappointment over the criticism, Akshay released a statement about his Canadian citizenship and said that he did not understand the negativity and "unwarranted interest" around the subject.

--IANS

aru/dc/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)