PewDiePie wants to record 'sorry song' in India

After taking a dig at Indias poverty and caste system, Swedish star says he wants to visit the country and record a " song".

Earlier this year, PewDiePie, aka Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, didn't take well his defeat as the Worlds No.1 channel after Indian film and music label T-Series took the lead, and made derogatory comments about

In the video, which was posted on his channel, he also pointed out a new article in which it was reported that T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar was investigated for alleged huge tax evasion.

He added: "Indians are poo poo in their brains", apart from talking about India's poverty and caste system. got YouTube figured out...How about next you figure how to fix the caste system... May be all those ads will solve your crippling poverty," said.

Now, he has expressed his admiration for the country in Saiman Says YouTube channel.

When Saimandar Waghdhare asks him about his plans to visit India, laughed before saying: "I'll come to I'll shoot another song there. My song. It'll be a sad, sorry India song. Like a ballad."

In the video, he is also seen tasting Indian snacks like bhakarwadi, khakra, soan papdi and jeera soda. Appreciating the 'desi' flavours, he said: "India has got good snacks."

