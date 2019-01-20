Apurva Asrani slams Hansal Mehta

National award-winning has slammed filmmaker for "seeking mileage" from Jain's illness.

Jain, of "Manikarnika: The of Jhansi", has been hospitalized here for throat and chest infection.

On Sunday, Mehta posted about Jain's health saying: "Sad news. I completely empathise with him and the possible cause of his condition. Prayers."

To which, responded: "Precious -- coming from someone who sent his closest collaborator to the gallows to gain the favour of the so called 'cause'. No apology, no empathy when your friend had a breakdown and was in the hospital? Please don't seek mileage from the man's illness now. Let him recover in peace."

and Mehta have been at loggerheads since Asrani wrote a post on calling the filmmaker "spineless".

He wrote the post as he was unhappy with for claiming that she had co-written the script of 2017 film "Simran", directed by Mehta. Asrani said he was not offended by the credits but felt "betrayed" by the

Asrani also wished a speedy recovery for Jain. "My prayers are with Jain," he tweeted.

--IANS

dc/sug/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)