Akshay shoots song for brother-in-law's 'Blank'

Kumar has shot for a special song for his "Blank", and says it is his way of wishing him good luck.

Karan, the cousin of Akshay's wife Twinkle, will be making his Bollywood debut with "Blank", which has been helmed by shot for the song on Monday at a studio here.

The groovy number is picturised on and Karan. It is composed by Arko and sung by B Praak, who recently gave his voice for the song "Teri mitti" in "Kesari". The dance number is choreographed by Ranju Varghese, read a statement.

"The boy has genuine acting skills and I saw a spark in the boy for a short film that he again did all by himself that was recognised by Cannes," Akshay said.

"And with 'Blank', this boy has gone multi-fold in terms of acting and performance. Karan has chosen an unconventional route for his debut and I am proud of him. Doing this song for him is my way of wishing him all the best," he added.

The story line of the action thriller revolves around the life of a suicide bomber essayed by Karan.

The film is presented by Carnival Motion Pictures and EaseMyTrip.com, and backed by Echelon Production, Shrikant Bhasi, Nishant Pitti, Tony D'souza, and &Pictures. It also stars Sunny Deol, and is set to release on May 3.

