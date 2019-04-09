Rajinikanth to play policeman after 25 years

Superstar Rajinikanths next Tamil film, titled "Darbar", will mark his return to playing a after 25 years. Its title and first look was unveiled on Tuesday.

was last seen playing a on-screen in the 1992 Tamil film "Pandian". His other role includes from "Moondru Mugam", which released in 1982.

Murugadoss took to to unveil the film's title and first look poster.

"Here you go guys. The first look of our very own Thalaivar in Darbar," he wrote, confirming that the film will hit the screens during festival next year.

The poster features the headshot of a happy It also features a caption - 'You decide whether you want me good, bad or worse.'

On Monday, it was officially announced that Nayanthara has been roped in to play the leading lady in the film.

After working with in "Chandramukhi" and also briefly in "Kuselan", this is the third time Nayanthara has teamed up with the 68-year-old star.

Popular lensman Santosh Sivan will crank the camera while Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music. Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing.

--IANS

hp/rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)