Allison Mack pleads guilty in 'sex cult' case

"Smallville" has pleaded guilty to blackmailing two women into becoming sex slaves for the of the sex slave cult.

entered a guilty plea to multiple felonies in a on Monday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Mack, 36, sobbed as she admitted her crimes and apologized to the women who prosecutors say were exploited by and the purported self-help group called

"Through it all, I believed that Keith Raniere's intentions were to help people," told a "I was wrong. I now realise that I and others engaged in criminal conduct."

The "Smallville" was sobbing so much at one point that the stopped to offer her tissues.

She had been charged with racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy forced labour conspiracy, sex trafficking conspiracy, sex trafficking and attempted sex trafficking.

Mack was facing life in prison if convicted on those charges, but she is now likely to be given a more lenient sentence if she testifies against the other defendants in the case.

Mack said that at Raniere's direction, she obtained compromising information and images of two unidentified women -- called 'collateral' within the group -- that she threatened to make public if they didn't perform "so-called acts of love".

The plea means Mack will avoid going to trial with Raniere, wealthy heiress and another member of Raniere's inner circle, All have pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

--IANS

sug/rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)