All social media accounts in Abhinandan's name fake: IAF

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday said that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has no social media account and cautioned against the fake accounts in his name spreading false information.

"Misinformation on the shooting of Pakistan Air Force F-16 by MiG-21 Bison are being spread on various social media sites. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman does not have any official social media account on Twitter and Instagram.

"Fake accounts of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman have been created in the last one week. All are advised not to follow these accounts as they may contain malware," the IAF said in a statement.

A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF shot down one F-16 of Pakistan Air Force which fell in the Pakistan-administered Kashmir in a dogfight, a day after the IAF's air strike on the Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Pakistan's Balakot, in wake of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack which left 40 Central Reserve Police Force troopers dead.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 20:38 IST

