All social media accounts in Abhinandan's name fake: IAF

The (IAF) on Wednesday said that has no and cautioned against the fake accounts in his name spreading false information.

"Misinformation on the shooting of Air Force by Bison are being spread on various does not have any official on and

"Fake accounts of have been created in the last one week. All are advised not to follow these accounts as they may contain malware," the IAF said in a statement.

A Bison aircraft of IAF shot down one of Air Force which fell in the Pakistan-administered in a dogfight, a day after the IAF's air strike on the in Pakistan's Balakot, in wake of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack which left 40 troopers dead.

--IANS

mak/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)