JeM doesn't exist in Pakistan, says military

The military has claimed that Maulana Masood Azhar's (JeM) that claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing which killed 40 CRPF personnel "doesn't exist in the country".

Asif Ghafoor, the of the Army's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), made the remarks while talking to on Tuesday.

Asked if will make an "increased effort" in the aftermath of the February 14 bombing that was claimed by JeM, Ghafoor said: "First of all, that claim has not been made from within because does not (formally) exist in Pakistan. It has been proscribed by the UN (as well as) by Pakistan."

His remarks were in contrast to the stance of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who had admitted on February 28 that was in Pakistan and was "unwell to the extent that he cannot leave his house".

Tensions between and Pakistan increased following the bombing. The incident resulted in mounting pressure from the international community on to act on terror groups based on its soil.

Pakistan launched a crackdown against Islamist groups on Tuesday and arrested the brother and son of along with 42 others affiliated with the banned terror groups. The government also seized properties belonging to Hafiz Saeed's proscribed and its charity arm Falah-e-Insaniyat.

"Anybody who operates from Pakistan (against other countries), we feel, that it is not in the interest of Pakistan. Instead of blaming Pakistan, it is time that the world should assist and facilitate Pakistan in getting rid of such organisations," Ghafoor said.

He, however, added that the country was not taking these measures "under anyone's pressure".

The also said that "the ball was now in India's court" following Islamabad's "peace gesture" of releasing an (IAF) pilot but warned that the situation will "go bad" if decides to opt for further escalation.

had retaliated to the Kashmir attack by bombing JeM's biggest training camp in Balakot, Pakistan. Later, captured the IAF Wing after a February 27 dogfight between He was released on March 1 as a "peace gesture" by Pakistan.

"We feel that now the ball is in the Should they decide to escalate more, the situation will go bad," Ghafoor told

Asked whether and Pakistan were close to war, he said: "We were I would say close to war because when they (India) violated the airspace under token aggression, we went for response.

"Now it is up to India whether they take that (IAF pilot release) as a peace gesture and move forward towards de-escalation or continue the agenda that they have."

Talking about the situation on the Line of Control (LoC), Ghafoor said: "Along the LoC we're are eyeball to eyeball. There is presence of troops at the LoC for decades. But post the Indian aggression and our response the safeguards have been taken by both side."

He added that troops had been increased "because it is natural as part of military planning. When the situation gets hot there are safeguards. Those safeguards are in place on both sides".

Speaking about the raids, in which said that a large number of terrorists were killed, Ghafoor claimed that there were no casualties.

"Their (Indian) claims are false and I believe lately there is an announcement from their side also that they cannot claim any casualty."

Asked if the Kashmir attack triggered the tensions, Ghafoor said the answer lied in the report which highlighted "Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir".

--IANS

soni/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)