Supreme Court should probe Goa Rafale audio link: Congress

The should probe the audio conversation in which state Health Vishwajit reportedly said that at a December Cabinet meeting had said that documents linked to the deal are in his bedroom, the state said on Wednesday.

The suggestion from came on a day when the informed the apex court that some files related to the Rafale deal were stolen.

Addressing a press conference at the state headquarters, Chodankar also said that the first lead for any investigation about the "stolen Rafale files" should start from the Parrikar's bedroom.

"One has said the CM claimed that all these (Rafale) files are in his bedroom and that audio was out. But now it is almost one-and-half months but no one has filed a police complaint. That means what they are saying in the has a link to and to that audio," Chodankar told reporters.

An audio clip featuring and a -- where the former claimed that Parrikar in a December 2018 Cabinet meeting admitted to possessing a stash of files related to the Rafale deal -- had created ruckus in Parliament last month. later said that the tape was "doctored", while Parrikar maintained that no such conversation occurred during the Cabinet meeting.

Although Rane had also demanded a probe by security agencies both at the Centre and in the state into the doctoring of audio, no such formal inquiry has been initiated by the to date.

Earlier in the day, the told the apex court that the documents stolen from the had been used in a series of articles in a national daily, which had critiqued the fighter jet deal.

Chodankar said that the should take the case of missing Rafale files seriously, especially because the agencies have failed to probe the controversial audio conversation, which had the winter session of Parliament stalled earlier this year.

"The Supreme Court should also take the matter seriously, because if the claims that the files are missing, it is a very serious issue. And at the other end, the previous says the files are in my bedroom.

"I don't know why the government is not even bothered to check with the or to check with this Minister who has allegedly spoken in that audio. Actually, it is a very serious issue and they have themselves admitted in the court of law," Chodankar said.

"The first immediate lead that they have is the audio link and the CM. Actually, they should have filed an FIR against the who was earlier and who has spoken about it," he added.

--IANS

maya/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)