CBS renews 'Mom' for two more seasons

CBS Network has handed two more seasons to and series "Mom".

According to Variety, the network ordered season seven and eight of the show after the two stars reportedly finalised new deals with Television.

"We're exceptionally proud to have Mom' on our air; a high-quality, signature comedy with characters viewers love, that also brings strength and stability to our lineup," said Kelly Kahl, of

"Under Chuck Lorre's extraordinary leadership and with his outstanding writing and production team, we look forward to having Mom' on CBS for many years to come," he added.

The sitcom, created by Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, and Gemma Baker, started airing on CBS in September 2013.

It follows and as dysfunctional daughter-mother duo Christy and Bonnie Plunkett, who, after having been estranged for years while both were struggling with addiction, attempt to pull their lives and their relationship together.

The show also features Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, Sadie Calvano, Matt L Jones, Blake Garrett Rosenthal, Spencer Daniels, Nate Corddry, French and

