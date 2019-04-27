Amarinder concerned over Canada's support to separatists

Expressing concern over the Canadian government's "covert and overt" support to the hardliners operating from its soil to create disturbances in India, on Saturday urged the to ask the global community to join in cracking down on this grave threat to its peace and security.

"The appointment of a wanted Khalistani terrorist to spearhead the 'Khalistan Referendum 2020' campaign has further exposed the true motive and intent behind the separatist movement," Amarinder said in a statement here.

Reacting strongly to of the roping in of wanted Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was on the list of wanted persons he had shared with Canadian during their meeting in in February 2018, Amarinder said that Canada's continued support to Sikh hardliners was not a good thing.

Even as he urged Trudeau "not to play with fire by allowing such elements to use Canadian territory to disrupt India's peace and stability", the called upon the to take a more proactive stand in dealing with these forces trying to unleash trouble in the country, particularly Punjab, from other parts of the world.

The also expressed concern over Canada's failure to rein in such hardline elements seeking to disturb India's peace and security, and posing a grave threat in particular to

"It is in the interest of any administration in to check the spread of such forces on its soil," Amarinder said, warning that allowing the perpetuation of such elements would be detrimental to Canada's own safety and security in the long run.

Amarinder pointed out that Nijjar was accused by of running a terror camp in British Columbia, target killings in and conducting weapons training for anti-India terrorists in the west.

"The 'Referendum 2020' had never been the peaceful movement it claimed to be, but by roping in Nijjar, it was clear that SFJ had given up all pretensions of steering a non-violent campaign," Amarinder pointed out.

"Given that the movement was openly supported and backed by Pakistan's ISI, which had been pushing terror into India directly and indirectly for decades now, it was blatantly clear that the so-called Referendum campaign was nothing but a front for the agency to boost its anti-India agenda," he added.

He said that Referendum 2020 was nothing but a front for the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) and it's agents to promote and execute terrorist acts in and India.

