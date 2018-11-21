One arrested in Amritsar grenade attack case: Punjab CM

One person has been arrested in connection with the grenade attack in that left three people dead and over 20 injured on Sunday, said on Wednesday.

"One has been arrested and search for another accused, Avtar Singh, is on," Amarinder told the media here.

The also showed pictures of the two accused and assured that the second person would be nabbed soon.

is quite active in fomenting trouble in and the grenade attack in was a pure act of terrorism, Singh said.

Three people including a were killed and over 20 injured when two-motorcycle borne men threw a grenade on a religious congregation on the outskirts of on Sunday, an incident which police are treating as a terrorist act.

The incident had taken place insidethe Nirankari Bhawan's prayer hall at Adliwal village near Amritsar's Rajasansi.

