Kim returns following 'successful' summit with Putin

The of North returned to following his "successful and historic" summit with the of Russia, reported on Saturday.

and met in the Russian city of on Thursday in what was the first ever summit between the two leaders.

Kim arrived back in the North Korean capital in his special armored train and was received with a welcome ceremony attended by senior officials of the regime, the and the army, the news agency reported.

The North Korean news agency did not specify the exact time of Kim's return, after leaving on Friday following his meeting the previous day with Putin to discuss the process the denuclearization of the as well as bilateral ties, reported news.

It also marked Kim's first visit abroad since the summit in February with the of the US, Donald Trump, which ended abruptly without an agreement on the denuclearization process that was underway.

On Friday, published comments made by Kim during the meeting with Putin in which he blamed the US for the failure of the summit at for maintaining a unilateral position and warned that his country was prepared for any possible situation.

Putin expressed his support for the need to offer security guarantees in exchange for disarmament by Pyongyang, consistent with the position of another important partner of the North Korean regime.

Putin said that only needed security guarantees, and that it would require the US to show its desire for a constructive dialog.

Putin is an advocate of reviving six-party talks - consisting of China, North Korea, South Korea, the US, and - to ensure gets security guarantees in return for disarmament.

