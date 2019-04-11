JUST IN
Amarinder's media adviser quits; SAD complains to EC

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's Media Adviser has resigned from his post, sources said here on Thursday.

Media Adviser Raveen Thukral, who was in the rank of a Minister of State, had submitted his resignation on April 7 and it was accepted, the sources said.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday filed a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) demanding strict action in the matter.

The SAD accused him of violating the model of code of conduct by posting official Congress party press releases on the social media.

"The complaint said since Mr Raveen Thukral was a government servant, he could not disseminate political news and press releases on his Facebook page as was being done by him," said Charanjit Singh Brar, political secretary to the SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in his complaint.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 23:10 IST

