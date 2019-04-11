56 cases of paid news in 1st phase of LS polls: EC

The found 56 cases of paid news related to the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections that concluded on Thursday.

Out of these, 53 cases were reported from Telangana and three cases from Jharkhand, said the poll panel's

For the next phases, the poll panel had received reports of 36 paid news including 20 from Jammu and Kashmir, and 16 from Chhattisgarh, he added.

