Amazon, Walmart shares may decline further in near term

Stock prices of and Walmart, which slumped on Friday over the new (FDI) norms for in India, are likely to decline further in the next few days, analysts said.

On Friday, shares of on the fell 5.38 per cent to $1,626.23 per share, while on the (NYSE) ended 2.06 per cent lower at $93.86.

"The impact will be there for the next few days," said of

However, analysts are of the view that both suppliers and consumers will get used to the new policy environment.

The two put together lost market capitalisation of $50 billion. lost market capitalisation of over $45 billion on Nasdaq, while lost over $5 billion on the NYSE.

The market cap of Amazon was at $798.81 billion at the end of Friday's trade while that of was at $272.69 billion.

The slide in the two giants assume significance as is viewed as a major foreign market for future growth and expansion for the two Currently, the market has captured the interetst of not just American multinationals but those from as well.

The dampening of investor sentiment can be attributed to the disruption caused in their operations in after the new norms for the sector came into effect last Friday, February 1 which prohibit the online from mandating any company to sell its products exclusively on its platform.

In the new policy, the also noted that the will not directly or indirectly influence sale price of goods and services and will maintain level playing field.

had to pull out many of its products and they were listed as "currently unavailable" as the new norms prohibit the from selling products of in which they have stakes.

Both Amazon and Walmart had sought an extension of the deadline for the new norms, but the government rejected the demand and the norms came into effect on February 1.

Although major stakeholders led by Walmart and Amazon had sought a six-month extension, other players like and offline traders led by the Confederation of All India Traders supported the government's move.

--IANS

rrb-rv/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)