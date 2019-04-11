American tabloid National Enquirer put up for sale

-
The National Enquirer, an American tabloid which has been beset by scandals of its own making in the past year, has been put up for sale, the media reported.
American Media (AMI) CEO David Pecker confirmed the plan on Wednesday after the Washington Post reported that the company has come under "intense pressure" to part ways with the Enquirer, reports CNN.
In a statement on Wednesday evening, Pecker said the company has been "keenly focused on leveraging the popularity of our celebrity glossy, teen and active lifestyle brands while developing new and robust platforms including broadcast and audio programming, and a live events business, that now deliver significant revenue streams".
AMI's stable of titles that are not up for sale include Us Weekly, OK, Star, In Touch, Men's Journal and Muscle & Fitness.
The titles that are being sold, along with the Enquirer, are the Globe and the National Examiner.
There was no immediate word about who might be in line to buy the tabloids, or at what price. But AMI said its decision to "explore strategic options" will "likely result in their sale in the near future".
