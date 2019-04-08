EC bars media from predicting results in poll period

The on Monday issued an advisory to to refrain from telecasting or publishing any opinion polls or exit polls from the start of polling on in the first phase of April 11 till the end of polling in the last phase on May 19.

It also barred any prediction of results of by astrologers, tarot readers or political analysts during this period.

"The of India has issued an advisory to all the (electronic and print) to refrain from telecasting/publishing programmes which, in any way, whatsoever predict the results of the during the prohibited period under (Section) 126A to ensure free, fair and transparent election," the advisory said.

It added that prediction of results of in any form during the prohibited period was violation of the spirit of the Representation of Peoples Act's Section 126A, which aims to prevent the electors of constituencies still going to polls from being influenced in their voting by such predictions about the prospects of various political parties.

"All the (electronic and print) are advised not to publish/publicise any such article/programme related to the dissemination of results, during the prohibited period i.e. between 7 am on April 11 (Thursday) and upto 6.30 pm on May 19 (Sunday) in the current to the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and and the assembly bye-elections being held in several states," the poll panel said.

--IANS

