SC declines to hear PIL against fake news online

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a PIL seeking the Centre frame rules to contain circulation and publication of fake news.
The petition, filed by lawyer Anuja Kapur, was mentioned before Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, but he decided to hear another PIL that sought action against political parties, if their spokespersons and representatives make speeches or remarks regarding caste or religion in the media.
Kapur's petition sought that the Centre issue guidelines to keep a check on spread of fake news by developing a framework that elaborates on accountability, liability, and responsibility. She also wanted the Centre set up a committee with a mandate to contain fake news, especially on social media platforms.
The petition cited the circulation of fake news following the Pulwana attack in February that left 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers dead.
