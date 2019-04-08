SC declines to hear PIL against fake news online

The on Monday declined to hear a PIL seeking the Centre frame rules to contain circulation and publication of

The petition, filed by Anuja Kapur, was mentioned before Ranjan Gogoi, but he decided to hear another PIL that sought action against political parties, if their spokespersons and representatives make speeches or remarks regarding caste or religion in the media.

Kapur's petition sought that the Centre issue guidelines to keep a check on spread of by developing a framework that elaborates on accountability, liability, and responsibility. She also wanted the Centre set up a committee with a mandate to contain fake news, especially on

The petition cited the circulation of following the Pulwana attack in February that left 40 (CRPF) troopers dead.

--IANS

ss/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)