Amit Sadh starts shooting for 'India Strikes-10 Days'

has started shooting for the military drama series " Strikes-10 Days" and says he is honoured.

"As I start my shoot today for ' Strikes-10 Days' ... I cannot feel more privileged and honoured. Congrats Sameer Nair, and the entire team. Thank you my fans for the support," Amit tweeted on Tuesday.

" Strikes-10 Days" is based on the 2016 Uri terror attack and Amit will be seen as the main lead Tango.

"India Strikes-10 Days" is based on the first chapter from and Rahul Singh's book "India's Most Fearless".

In 2016, a terror attack at an army base in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri killed 17 soldiers. The retaliated with surgical strikes 11 days later.

Harmanjit Singha, Sudeep Nigam, Abhishek Chaterjee, Aadhar Khurana are the team of writers who have scripted this ten-part thriller.

