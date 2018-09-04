Manoj Bajpayee's 'Bhonsle' to premiere at Busan Film Festival

National Award winning Bajpayee starrer political drama "Bhonsle" will have its World Premiere at the upcoming 23rd International Festival 2018 in the "A Window on Asian Cinema" section.

The festival will be held from October 4-13.

"Bhonsle", directed by Devashish Makhija, is nominated for the "Kim Jiseok Award" in the "A Window on Asian Cinema" section. The award will be given out together with a cash prize of 10,000 US dollars to the final two films, selected by the jury members at the Closing Ceremony, which will be held on October 13.

"We are honoured to premiere 'Bhonsle' in the prestigious Festival. 'Bhonsle' is my third film after 'Aligarh' and 'In The Shadows' to premiere at 'Bhonsle' is special for me in so many ways. I have co-produced it and it is coming out in the 25th year of my career," said in a statement.

The "Satyameva Jayate" star will be seen in the titular role of a terminally ill lone wolf named Bhonsle, retired against his will, in politically tumultuous

says the film's script came to him around four and a half years ago.

"I strongly believed in the script and the and we are fortunate to find an amazing producing with I am glad that our vision is turning into reality and Busan selection proves that we were on the right path," he added.

Makhija says to have his films premiered in Korea is like coming home.

"The Korean audiences at Busan last year welcomed 'Ajji' as if it had been made by one of their own. I am hoping for a similar reception for 'Bhonsle'," he added.

The film also features a stellar cast like Marathi star Santosh Juvekar, and child artiste Virat Vaibhav.

of Indie Muviz said: The film works at two levels; Firstly, it deals with the issue of immigrants and the conflict which arises due to man-made boundaries; and secondly, it takes us into the inner life of Bhonsle, who, irrespective of his caste and region, fights to remain 'humane' first, before all else.

Co- Kapur of Promodome Motion Pictures added: We have always believed in content-driven cinema and the premiere of such a film at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival encourages us to continue being part of such films in future.

