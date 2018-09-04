Busan Festival to open with North Korean drama 'Beautiful Days' (Lead, correcting intro)

South Korean filmmaker Yuns "Beautiful Days" has been announced as the opening title of the International Festival, Koreas biggest

Starring Lee Na-young, "Beautiful Days" depicts the story of a woman who abandons her husband and child to escape for a better life abroad. Martial arts drama, "Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy," by Hong Kong's Yuen Woo-ping will close the festival, reports variety.com.

The will be from October 4-13.

"'Beautiful Days' sees the dissolution and restoration of a family, and also that its subject is very timely," said director

For its twenty third edition, the festival has selected 323 films from 79 countries. That include 115 world premieres and 25 international premieres.

With a Midnight Passion screening of the rebooted "Halloween," is expected to attend the festival.

A new program named Classic has been launched. The section is dedicated to films that are historically important.

South Korean filmmaker ("Im Kwon taek's Moonlight") will head the jury of the festival's signature competition section New Currents.

Further details will be announced on Tuesday afternoon at a second press conference here.

