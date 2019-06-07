Amit Sadh wraps 'Breathe 2' shooting

has wrapped up shooting for the second season of the " 2".

Amit on Friday shared a black and white photograph of the show's clap board and captioned it: "Another journey comes to an end, rather another season! Cannot wait to bring ' 2' to you."

The first season of the Prime Video series starred R. Madhavan, Hrishikesh Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, and

The makers have roped in Abhishek Bachchan, and Amit in the lead roles for the new season.

Saiyami also shared the same photograph and wrote: "It has been very exciting to be part of this enthralling narrative and working with an inspiring team. Waiting to exhale after sharing ' 2' with you all".

"Breathe" is a psychological thriller series that follows the lives of ordinary people faced with extraordinary circumstances.

--IANS

dc/rb/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)