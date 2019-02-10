Nithya Menen joins Amazon Prime original 'Breathe'

Menen is set to make her digital streaming debut with the second season of Prime original series "Breathe".

The show features in the lead with reprising his role of The first season starred R Madhavan as the protagonist.

" is the first original digital series I'm doing. I look forward to this a lot, because this medium is a perfect space for me and I've been enjoying myself with this. offers me such a large canvas to exhibit myself and my work, and it's immensely satisfying for the artiste in me. The show is being made with high standards and I am absolutely enjoying that," said in a statement.

"I am thrilled that has joined the cast of 'Breathe' season two. I have always been a great admirer of her work, especially since I watched Ok Kanmani'. I had always imagined her to portray this part. On behalf of the 'Breathe' team, I welcome her on board," added.

Mayank is also co-writing the second season with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and

Created by Abundantia Entertainment and produced by Vikram Malhotra, "Breathe" is a gritty psychological thriller series that follows the lives of ordinary people stuck in extraordinary circumstances.

The second season is currently under production and will be released only on Prime Video across 200 countries and territories.

