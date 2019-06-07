'Motu Patlu' set for European adventure

Popular cartoon characters Motu Patlu, who have found a place at the Madame Tussauds wax museum here, will set out on a European adventure.
Animation studio Cosmos-Maya on Friday announced the future plans of their IP, Motu Patlu.
"Currently we are working on Motu Patlu's European sojourn. The world is our oyster," Ketan Mehta, Founder of Cosmos-Maya, said in a statement.
The much-loved icons will head to Madame Tussauds London and many other destinations in Europe as the series take a leap with the theme - 'The Adventures of Motu Patlu in Europe'.
"As IP creators and brand custodians of Motu Patlu's highly popular and iconic audiovisual content, it is our endeavour to take the brand to the next level and push the boundaries of animation quality as we take the brand further," he added.
Over 800 episodes and 20 films of the Motu Patlu franchise have been created so far.
The studio also recently launched two spin-off series from the Motu Patlu franchise, "Inspector Chingum" and "Guddu". Both the shows, regarded for their high quality animation, are presently airing on Amazon Prime Video.
"We are fortunate that we have been working well with all the major platforms in the business and have been able to get the right partners for each of our shows," said Anish Mehta, CEO, Cosmos-Maya.
