'Motu Patlu' set for European adventure

Popular cartoon characters Patlu, who have found a place at the here, will set out on a European adventure.

studio Cosmos-Maya on Friday announced the future plans of their IP, Patlu.

"Currently we are working on Patlu's European sojourn. The world is our oyster," Ketan Mehta, of Cosmos-Maya, said in a statement.

The much-loved icons will head to and many other destinations in as the series take a leap with the theme - 'The Adventures of in Europe'.

"As IP creators and brand custodians of Motu Patlu's highly popular and iconic audiovisual content, it is our endeavour to take the brand to the next level and push the boundaries of quality as we take the brand further," he added.

Over 800 episodes and 20 films of the franchise have been created so far.

The studio also recently launched two spin-off series from the Motu Patlu franchise, " Chingum" and "Guddu". Both the shows, regarded for their high quality animation, are presently airing on Prime Video.

"We are fortunate that we have been working well with all the major platforms in the business and have been able to get the right partners for each of our shows," said Anish Mehta, CEO, Cosmos-Maya.

