Amit Shah infected with Swine Flu, admitted to AIIMS

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday got admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) owing to swine flu infection, the authorities said.

According to AIIMS sources, Shah (54) arrived at AIIMS later in the evening and is under the observation of the institute's Director Randeep Guleria.

Shah also took Twitter to inform about his health condition where he wrote that he is being taken under observation.

"I am infected with Swine Flu for which treatment is going on. With God's grace and people's love and good wishes, I hope to recover soon," Shah said.

--IANS

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 22:30 IST

