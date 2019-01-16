Amit Shah infected with Swine Flu, admitted to AIIMS

on Wednesday got admitted to (AIIMS) owing to swine flu infection, the authorities said.

According to AIIMS sources, Shah (54) arrived at AIIMS later in the evening and is under the observation of the institute's

Shah also took to inform about his health condition where he wrote that he is being taken under observation.

"I am infected with Swine Flu for which treatment is going on. With God's grace and people's love and good wishes, I hope to recover soon," Shah said.

