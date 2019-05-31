JUST IN
Amitabh, Salman attend Veeru Devgan's prayer meet

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among film fraternity members who attended a prayer meet for Bollywood's ace action director Veeru Devgan, who died earlier this week.

Veeru, father of actor Ajay Devgn, directed action sequences for films like "Himmatwala", "Mr. India", "Khatron Ke Khiladi", "Phool Aur Kaante", "Dilwale" and "Laal Badshah". He died here on Monday.

The prayer meet was held at the ISCKON Temple here. Ajay, his mother Veena Devgan, wife Kajol and daughter Nysa were among the first to arrive.

Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, Suniel Shetty and many more noted names from the industry were present to extend their support to the family in the moment of grief.

Kajol's mother and veteran actor Tanuja was not able to attend the prayer meet as she underwent a surgery for diverticulitis at the Lilavati Hospital, where she will remain admitted for a week. Nysa was in tears, and her father consoled her.

