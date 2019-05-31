Amitabh, Salman attend Veeru Devgan's prayer meet

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and Khan were among film fraternity members who attended a prayer meet for Bollywood's Veeru Devgan, who died earlier this week.

Veeru, father of Ajay Devgn, directed action sequences for films like "Himmatwala", "Mr. India", "Khatron Ke Khiladi", "Phool Aur Kaante", "Dilwale" and "Laal Badshah". He died here on Monday.

The prayer meet was held at the here. Ajay, his mother Veena Devgan, wife and daughter were among the first to arrive.

Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, Suniel Shetty and many more noted names from the industry were present to extend their support to the family in the moment of grief.

Kajol's mother and veteran was not able to attend the prayer meet as she underwent a surgery for diverticulitis at the Lilavati Hospital, where she will remain admitted for a week. was in tears, and her father consoled her.

