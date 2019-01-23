Ammy Virk to make Bollywood debut with '83'

Punjabi is happy to make his debut in the Hindi film industry with the upcoming film "83" starring Ranveer Singh -- on India's debut win in

Ammy, who will be essaying the role of fast bowler in Kabir Khan's directorial, took to to express his excitement.

"Sat sri akaal. You all gave me so much love that I am all set to make my debut in Bollywood. Shukar Waheguru," Ammy wrote.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, "83", directed by Kabir Khan, will see Ranveer playing Kapil Dev. The film is inspired by Team India's first win.

Produced by Madhu Mantena, and Kabir Khan, the movie will be releasing on April 10, 2020.

The film's other cast members have been locked too and will be unveiled one by one.

