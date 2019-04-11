Andhra CM, family members cast votes in Amaravati

-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu along with his family members cast his vote in the state capital region Amaravati on Thursday in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.
Naidu, his wife N. Bhuvaneswari, son N. Lokesh and daughter-in-law N. Brahmani exercised their franchise at a polling booth in Undavalli in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in Guntur district.
After coming out of the polling booth, they showed their inked fingers to the media persons.
Naidu and Lokesh said every voter should exercise his democratic right.
"It is the duty of every citizen to participate in the democratic process by casting his vote," said Naidu.
Lokesh, who is making his electoral debut, is the party candidate from Mangalagiri while Naidu is seeking re-election from Kuppam in his native Chittoor district.
This is the first time that Naidu and his family members cast their votes in the new state of Andhra Pradesh. In 2014 elections, they had voted in Hyderabad, then capital of undivided Andhra Pradesh.
A couple of months after the 2014 polls, the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh was formalised with the creation of Telangana state with Hyderabad as its capital.
